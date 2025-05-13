Buddhist philosophy has universal relevance

Ongole: The 2,568th Buddha Jayanti celebrations here highlighted the profound potential of Buddhist principles to foster social harmony and personal growth, with local officials and social leaders emphasising the transformative power of Buddha’s teachings.

Speaking at a programme conducted at Buddha Dharma Prachara Kendra near Nirmal Nagar Park, various speakers stressed the universal relevance of Buddhist philosophy in contemporary times.

Prakasam district Additional SP Ashok Babu urged Buddhist organisations to take a proactive role in spreading the Panchasheel throughout civil society. He said that Panchasheel can be a powerful tool in reducing criminal tendencies and promoting social well-being.

Dr Sudhakar Babu, a government medical college professor, drew attention to the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar, noting that embracing Buddhist culture could pave the way for a more equitable and enlightened India.

Additional Director of the Mother and Child Welfare Department Karanam Raghavarao requests Indians to shed age-old superstitions and caste barriers. He emphasised that countries that have embraced Buddhist dharma have shown remarkable progress and called for a more rational and compassionate approach to social interactions.

The other speakers highlighted the universal message of Buddha and emphasised that his teachings offer a path to world peace. They called upon citizens to understand and implement the Panchasheel principles, which advocate non-violence, truthfulness, non-stealing, sexual responsibility, and abstaining from intoxicants.

As part of the Buddha Pournami celebrations, participants organised a peace walk from the Sai Baba Temple in Lawyer Pet to Nirmal Nagar Park, symbolising the Buddhist principles of peace and unity. SKM district convener Chunduri Rangarao, OPDR leader Chavali Sudhakar Rao, and leaders from multiple social and political organisations participated in the programme.