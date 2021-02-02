Budget dashed Andhra Pradesh's hopes, officials to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a meeting with officials on the Union Budget 2021-22 and financial allocations to various sectors.

The officials informed that there were no major budget allocations to the state, though there were expectations of major relief as the state had lost a major chunk of assets and infrastructure in bifurcation. Although there were high hopes and expectations towards special allocations to state, the budget left a huge disappointment, it was opined.

The neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka received a good share of allocations, while AP was left without any special consideration from the Centre. The officials said that the allocations made to various sectors and programmes in the context of the budget were nothing special to the state except it covered in general on par with all other states. There was a slump in the allocations for PM Kisan, PM Awas Yojana and NREGS as compared to previous year besides cut in subsidy on food grains, petrol and fertilisers, the officials said.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to work hard to get more funds from the Centre. He asked them to liaison with the Union government and ensure a timely inflow of funds. Officials of the finance department and CMO participated in the meeting.