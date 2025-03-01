Budget ensures prosperous & inclusive future for all: Nettem

Jaggayyapet: Wholeheartedly welcoming the Andhra Pradesh Budget 2025, which embodies the government’s unwavering commitment to the State’s prosperity, TDP NTR district president and former minister Nettem Raghuram applauded the administration’s efforts to create a prosperous and inclusive future for all citizens.

Referring to the various allocations in the Budget, Raghuram said in a statement here on Friday that Rs 6,705 crore was allocated for the completion of the Polavaram Project, ensuring water security for the State.

Likewise, Rs 1,938 crore was allocated for the revolutionary scheme ‘Talliki Vandanam’ for providing financial assistance to students, empowering girl child education and ensuring a brighter future. Family Health Care is a groundbreaking initiative to provide comprehensive health insurance coverage up to Rs 25 lakh per family, benefiting 1.4 crore families and ensuring quality healthcare for all.

Adequate funds were allocated for development of Amaravati, the State capital.

Notably, the Greenfield capital city Amaravati has secured financing through the Centre from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and HUDCO, making it a self-financing project. He appreciated the Central government’s support in financing key projects in Andhra Pradesh, demonstrating a strong partnership between the State and Centre.

He commended the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their tireless efforts in presenting a Budget that caters to the needs of all citizens.