Budget session from today

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget session is set to begin on Wednesday, with Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer scheduled to address a joint sitting of the Assembly and Legislative Council at 10 am.

Following the Governor’s address, both Houses will be adjourned for the day. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will be held later to finalise the duration of the session. According to sources, the government is planning to conduct the budget session for around 18 to 20 working days, with clarity expected after the BAC meeting.

The State Budget for the financial year 2026–27 will be presented in the Assembly on March 14. After the budget presentation, the House will adjourn for a two-day break to allow members time for budget study, following which detailed discussions will begin.

The ruling NDA coalition is expected to use the session to push key policy and political initiatives through presentations and debates. Tirumala laddu controversy is likely to dominate proceedings along with other important issues such as investments, Amaravati construction, agriculture, water security, repeal of outdated laws etc.,. YSR Congress will raise law and order issue, including attacks on YSRCP leaders’ houses, cases and arrests on party leaders. The State government has prepared to give a strong counter to the Opposition party. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has already indicated that the Assembly will be the main forum to discuss major reforms and flagship programmes being implemented by the government.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party has announced that its president and former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the Assembly on the opening day during the Governor’s address. It remains unclear whether the YSRCP will participate throughout the session or restrict its presence to select days, including the budget presentation.

The Chief Minister and the Speaker have repeatedly appealed to all MLAs, including the opposition, to attend the session and actively participate in debates. The Assembly will see members from the ruling TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance on one side and the YSRCP. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, confirmed that Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the session. However, he alleged that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and accused the Naidu government of ignoring public issues.

On the Tirumala laddu issue, Botsa said the CBI had confirmed that no animal fat was found in the ghee and questioned the need to prolong the controversy. He also raised objections to the appointment of a single-member commission after the SIT report and demanded that the full report be made public. The YSRCP legislative party meeting is expected to be held on Wednesday morning, where the party will decide its strategy for the session.