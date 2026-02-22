Budget session or laddu session, wonders CPI

Vijayawada: CPI national secretary K Ramakrishna criticised the proceedings of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Council, questioning whether they are meant for budget discussions or for debating the Tirupati laddu controversy.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said it is difficult to understand whether the legislature is discussing financial matters or the alleged adulteration of the Tirupati laddu prasadam. He expressed concern that both ruling and opposition parties are focusing almost entirely on the issue while neglecting pressing public problems.

Ramakrishna noted that the controversy is being discussed not only in the Assembly and Council but also in Cabinet meetings and press conferences in New Delhi. He termed it unfortunate that leaders are trading allegations as if no other issues exist in the state. Stating that all sides have acknowledged adulteration and alleged financial irregularities involving crores of rupees, he questioned why no concrete action has been taken. Referring to coalition governments at the Centre and State, he asked what the “double-engine government” has done to resolve the matter.

He also criticised the lack of decisive action by investigative agencies despite the seriousness of the allegations. Ramakrishna urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to act firmly and bring the issue to a conclusion.

The CPI leader demanded strict action against those responsible and called on all parties to shift focus back to public issues and conduct constructive debates during the budget session.