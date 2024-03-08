Buggana assures to take up Collector office renovation

Kurnool: Finance Minister and district in-charge Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that they will develop district Collector office in all fronts, after inaugurating the renovated collector office here on Thursday. He also participated in several inauguration programmes.

Minister Buggana said the Collector office complex was constructed 30 years ago and it needed renovation. The government has sanctioned Rs 8 crore for its renovation. He also informed that they are going to develop the A Camp as a modern area at a cost of Rs 12 crore. The government is constructing Silver Jubilee College at Jagannatha Gattu. The College which was at B Camp was constructed by the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, which is now in dilapidated state.

The Minister also inaugurated State cancer institute constructed at a cost of Rs 120 crore. He also inaugurated 10 bedded burns unit constructed at a cost of Rs 3.46 crore and students examination hall constructed at a cost of Rs 3.22 crore. Buggana stressed that the State government is committed to extend quality treatment to patients. 250 medical staff would be in the service of the patients at the cancer unit and around 3,000 patients are being treated under Arogyasri scheme.

Buggana said the augmentation of drinking water works taken up at a cost of Rs 130 crore are in finishing stage. Tenders have been invited for sewage treatment plant to be set up at a cost of Rs 130 crore and works would start at the earliest. The municipal corporation building being constructed at a cost of Rs 30 crore are in finishing stage.

District Collector Dr G Srijana, MLC Madhusudhan, ZP chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy, MLA Hafeez Khan, Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya, DRO Madhusudan Rao and others participated.