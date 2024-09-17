Buggana slams TDP-led govt for budget delay

Hyderabad: Former finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy lashed out at the three-month-old NDA coalition government for alleged widespread public dissatisfaction and discontent, noting that frustration typically seen after five years of governance, has emerged within months. He condemned the government for failing to present a budget even after three months while continuously blaming the previous YSRCP government for its own shortcomings.

Speaking to the media at the Somajiguda Press Club here on Monday, the former finance minister ridiculed the ‘Super Six’ promises made by the TDP coalition government, stating that people are still waiting for the financial assistance of Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000, which was promised but has not been delivered. Everywhere, people hear these same unfulfilled promises, he added, leading to growing disappointment among the public.

Rajendranath Reddy raised concerns on the current government overlooking the problem of growing debts. He cited figures such as Rs 2,000 crore borrowed on June 11, Rs 5,000 crore on July 2, Rs 2,000 crore on July 16, Rs 3,000 crore on July 30, Rs 3,000 crore on August 27, and Rs. 4,000 crore on September 3, 2024. He pointed out the inconsistency, noting that while the previous government’s borrowing was heavily scrutinised, these significant loans by the coalition government have not faced similar questioning.

The former minister further alleged that there has been a shift in publicity towards promoting former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, creating a narrative that Naidu is responsible for any progress happening in the state, while ignoring the serious financial mismanagement of the current government.

Pointing to the YSRCP’s efforts from 2019 to 2024, particularly regarding the Polavaram project, he said that the project, initiated during YS Rajasekhara Reddy rule in 2005, faced delays due to the TDP government’s mismanagement from 2014 to 2019. He criticised the TDP for taking credit for the project despite the YSRCP government securing Rs 12,911 crore in funding and working tirelessly to move the project forward.

He said that an additional Rs 17,144 crore was proposed in June 2023 for Phase 1 rehabilitation for areas affected by the project’s height of 41.15 metre. He also pointed out that under the previous TDP government, flawed agreements with the Central government only covered irrigation components, neglecting critical aspects such as rehabilitation and resettlement.

He accused the TDP of grossly underestimating the project’s funding requirements, agreeing to only Rs 20,000 crore when Rs 55,000 crore was needed.

He challenged the coalition government to name any significant accomplishment in the past four months, calling their tenure a failure in delivering real benefits to the public.