Building awareness about birth defects

Visakhapatnam: Marking National Birth Defects Prevention Month, experts underline the need to raise awareness about congenital conditions that affect millions of families worldwide.

With the year’s theme focusing on every journey matters, chief neonatologist of KIMS Cuddles said birth defects are structural changes present at birth that can affect almost any partof the body. While some congenital anomalies are genetic and unavoidable, a significant number can be prevented or effectively managed with early detection and advanced medical care, he stressed.

As part of preventive care, he recommended proactive steps taken before and during pregnancy to avoid significant risks, including intake of folic acid, vaccination, managing chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, etc.