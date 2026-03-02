Elon Musk has once again taken aim at OpenAI, accusing the company of compromising on safety while promoting his own AI chatbot, Grok, as the more responsible alternative. The remarks come as part of an ongoing legal dispute between Musk and the company he once co-founded alongside Sam Altman.

During a recent video testimony cited by TechCrunch, Musk alleged that ChatGPT is an “unsafe” AI chatbot and suggested it has been linked to alleged user deaths. In contrast, he claimed that Grok AI, developed by his company xAI, has maintained a cleaner track record when it comes to safety-related concerns. Musk’s comments are the latest chapter in a long-running and increasingly bitter feud between him and OpenAI’s leadership.

The legal confrontation centers on Musk’s broader claim that OpenAI has drifted from its founding mission. Originally established as a nonprofit research lab, OpenAI later transitioned into a for-profit structure — a shift Musk argues undermines its core objective of developing safe and beneficial artificial intelligence. He maintains that the company’s current valuation and commercial ambitions contradict its original intent.

Musk has also linked OpenAI’s business transformation to what he describes as an aggressive push for revenue. The company has expanded its monetization strategies over the past year, including the introduction of advertising formats within ChatGPT. According to Musk, this commercial pressure may be influencing development priorities.

However, critics point out that Grok has faced controversies of its own. The chatbot has been accused of generating explicit images of individuals without adequate safeguards, raising concerns about privacy and misuse. These incidents have sparked debate over whether any AI platform can confidently claim superior safety standards at this stage of development.

The dispute between Musk and Altman is deeply personal as well as professional. The two were once collaborators in launching OpenAI, but their relationship has deteriorated significantly. In a recent interview, Altman remarked that a renewed friendship between them seems “less likely,” underscoring how strained ties have become.

The courtroom battle escalated further in September 2025 when Musk’s AI startup filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in a California federal court. The suit alleged theft of trade secrets and claimed OpenAI gained an unfair competitive edge in the race to build advanced AI systems. The case added a legal dimension to what had largely been a public war of words.

As artificial intelligence continues to shape industries and global economies, the rivalry between Musk and OpenAI reflects broader tensions within the tech sector — balancing innovation, safety, and commercial success. Given the high stakes and strong personalities involved, industry observers believe the conflict is far from over.

With both sides doubling down on their positions, the debate over AI safety, transparency, and corporate responsibility is likely to intensify in the months ahead.