Building awareness among childless couple

Visakhapatnam: Rheumatologistand obesity medicine physician and Mrs Telugu USA title winner Thirumalini Dasari said that it was a great opportunity to build awareness among childless couples to overcome infertility issues and encourage them to have children.

Speaking at a media conference organised here on Sunday, she mentioned that educating people is the key. She stated that she bagged the title of ‘Mrs Telugu USA’ held in Dallas and informed that she feels very proud of being a native of Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Medcy Hospital managing director Sireesha Rani said that free cancer screening tests will be conducted for infertile couples at the hospital for a month. She appealed to women and childless couples to utilise the opportunity. Later, Sireesha Rani felicitated Thirumalini Dasari.