Building awareness on meningitis

Visakhapatnam: Meningitis, also known as brain fever, is a serious vaccine preventable infection holding significant health concerns, particularly for children, said DV Priyanka, a pediatrician.

At an awareness programme held in Visakhapatnam, she underlined the need to raise awareness on brain fever and promote early detection and prevention through vaccination.

With over 2.5 million cases reported globally each year, meningitis represents a severe health crisis, as nearly 70 percent of those who succumb to this disease include children under the age of five, Dr Priyanka informed.

Clinical features of patients with meningitis vary depending on the cause, disease course (acute, subacute or chronic), brain involvement and systemic complications (e.g., sepsis).

Common symptoms include neck stiffness, fever, confusion or altered mental status, headaches, nausea and vomiting. Less frequent symptoms are seizures, coma and neurological deficits.

India ranks amongst the top three countries with the highest number of meningitis-related deaths.