Building Futures: Andhra Pradesh CM Reflects on Empowering Students Through Education

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu shared his reflections after an engaging conversation with students who had pursued higher education abroad under the Ambedkar Overseas Videsi Vidya Nidhi scheme during the 2014–19 period.

Expressing his joy at reconnecting with these scholars, the CM remarked on the sense of pride he felt witnessing the paths they had carved for themselves internationally. He expressed heartfelt wishes for their continued success and urged them to remain connected to their heritage, regardless of where their journeys take them.

He spoke of true national progress as being deeply rooted in educational empowerment, where students are not just recipients of knowledge but contributors to India’s development. Drawing inspiration from Dr B. R. Ambedkar, he recalled how Babasaheb’s academic pursuits in some of the world’s leading institutions paved the way for his return to India to help shape the framework of modern society.

The Chief Minister underlined the ongoing efforts in Andhra Pradesh to nurture a thriving academic and professional ecosystem. The goal, he stated, is to create an environment where the country’s brightest minds can prosper within India itself, reducing the need to seek opportunities elsewhere. This vision aims to ensure that the legacy of leaders like Dr Ambedkar is not only preserved but actively carried forward by a new generation of students.

In Andhra Pradesh, the focus remains clear: to build a future where talent is not only recognised but cultivated at home, contributing to a stronger and more self-reliant India.