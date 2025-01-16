Bull Run: Rangampeta ‘Jallikattu’ a big draw

Tirupati: The bull-taming sport conducted in Arepalle Rangampeta village of Tirupati district during the Kanuma festival, the third day of the Sankranti celebrations, drew large crowds and enthusiastic participants.

A localised version of Tamil Nadu's famed Jallikattu, the Rangampeta event combines cultural pride with spirited competition, making it a major attraction for locals and visitors alike. Thousands gathered on Wednesday to witness the spectacle, with participants travelling from nearby villages and even states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. The narrow streets of Rangampeta teemed with spectators and participants, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere.

Unlike Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu, where participants grapple directly with bulls by holding onto their humps and running alongside them, the Rangampeta version involves a slightly different format.

Bulls are adorned with decorative items and wooden planks, some containing small gold or silver items, are tied to their horns.

These bulls are then released into the village streets. Participants compete to grab the planks while attempting to tame the bulls, often risking injuries. This year’s event featured around 50-60 bulls released from cattle sheds into narrow village passages.

As the bulls charged ahead, the adrenaline-fueled participants tried to catch them and claim rewards offered by the organizers, including monetary prizes. Despite the risks involved, the enthusiasm of the youth remained undeterred, even as several sustained minor injuries.

Animal rights activists expressed outrage over the alleged mistreatment of the bulls. Reports surfaced of bulls being force-fed country liquor and ganja-mixed jaggery to provoke aggression, which activists claimed could cause lasting harm to the animals. Despite awareness campaigns, such practices persist, drawing sharp criticism for endangering both animals and participants.

The event also highlighted a political and social undercurrent. Planks tied to the bulls’ horns prominently displayed the flags of political parties, including TDP, Jana Sena, BJP, and YSRCP, as well as images of film stars and leaders, adding a layer of political symbolism to the festival. The Chandragiri police, under pressure from political influences and concerned about potential communal unrest, reportedly refrained from taking strict action against the event, even though injuries and controversies are recurrent issues. In 2020, over 20 participants were grievously injured, and this year, more than 10 people sustained serious injuries.