Burglar held, property worth Rs 30L recovered

Markapur: Prakasam district police have arrested a habitual burglar who broke into houses at night to fund his addiction and gambling habits. District Superintendent of Police V Harsha Vardhan Raju commended the officers for their exemplary work in cracking the case.

Markapur DSP U Nagaraju explained that they arrested the accused, Shaik Meeravali, of Tarlupadu mandal on Monday in Markapur Town. He said that the police recovered stolen property worth approximately Rs 30 lakh, including 270.9 grams of gold jewellery, 733.1 grams of silver ornaments, one drone camera, and a mobile phone.

The burglary occurred between July 22 and August 4, 2025, when the victim’s family was away visiting their daughter in Assam. The accused had pawned stolen gold ornaments at Kosamattam Finance, Keertana Finserv Limited, and Muthoot Fincorp in Giddalur, using the money to support his vices and betting activities.

Following instructions from SP Harsha Vardhan Raju to intensify night surveillance, Markapur SDPO U Nagaraju led a team including CI P Subba Rao and SI M Saidu Babu. Using technical and non-technical evidence, they tracked the accused’s movements and apprehended him as he attempted another burglary.