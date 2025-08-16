Bus collision kills three, 26 hurt near Allagadda

Nandyal: Threepeople lost their lives and 26 others were injured in a major road accident near Allagadda in Nandyal district during the early hours of Friday.

The collision occurred close to Alpha Engineering College when a ‘Sri Krishna Travels’ bus rammed into the rear of a ‘Jagan Travels’ bus that was enroute from Tirupati to Hyderabad, Allagadda DSP Pramod said.

According to medical authorities, the condition of five of the injured passengers is reported to be critical.

The injured were first taken to the Allagadda Government Hospital and later shifted in three ambulances to the Nandyal Government Hospital for advanced treatment. Preliminary police investigations have attributed the cause of the accident to driver negligence.

Acting on a complaint filed by the victims, police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. The fatal mishap has left the local community in deep shock, casting a pall of grief across the region. More information is yet to reveal by the police personnel.