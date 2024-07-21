  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Bus Service Started in Marlamadi Village with AP Education Minister Lokesh's initiative

Bus Service Started in Marlamadi Village with AP Education Minister Lokeshs initiative
x
Highlights

AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh has once again proved his dedication to solving the problems of the people by providing a bus service to Marlamadi...

AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh has once again proved his dedication to solving the problems of the people by providing a bus service to Marlamadi village in Holagunda mandal of Kurnool district. The village had been facing a major transportation issue as there was no RTC bus service available.

Students from the village reached out to Minister Lokesh, requesting bus facility to their village. The Minister immediately took action and brought the matter to the attention of the Minister of Transport. As a result, officials from the Adoni RTC depot started bus service to Marlamadi village.

The student unions and villagers expressed their gratitude to Minister Lokesh for resolving this issue and providing much-needed transportation service to their village. This act of compassion and efficiency has once again won the hearts of the people, showing Minister Lokesh's commitment to serving the public.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X