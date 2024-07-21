Bus Service Started in Marlamadi Village with AP Education Minister Lokesh's initiative

AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh has once again proved his dedication to solving the problems of the people by providing a bus service to Marlamadi village in Holagunda mandal of Kurnool district. The village had been facing a major transportation issue as there was no RTC bus service available.

Students from the village reached out to Minister Lokesh, requesting bus facility to their village. The Minister immediately took action and brought the matter to the attention of the Minister of Transport. As a result, officials from the Adoni RTC depot started bus service to Marlamadi village.

The student unions and villagers expressed their gratitude to Minister Lokesh for resolving this issue and providing much-needed transportation service to their village. This act of compassion and efficiency has once again won the hearts of the people, showing Minister Lokesh's commitment to serving the public.