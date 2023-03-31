Rajamahendravaram: Bus stand turns habitat for birds

Amidst honking and rumbling of buses and noise by petty vendors, the chirping of birds will give a relaxing effect to all. Number of birds flying on Rajahmundry RTC complex is a visual treat on every evening. The bus stand became a habitat for birds as there are four or five big trees in the RTC complex. Between 5 to 6 pm on every day, thousands of storks are seen flocking to these trees.





It is common that every year migratory birds will visit places like Punyakshetram and Kesavaram villages around Rajamahendravaram. They come here from thousands of miles away for temporary shelter. But the storks seen here at this RTC bus stand are not migratory species. These are Common Egret species of storks, which are native species found widely in the State. The present RTC bus stand area was once a wet land area. These storks are mostly found at places where there are water sources. As the city expanded, trees were felled as part of the development and buildings and roads encroach on water sources.





When The Hans India spoke with Bandi Rajasekhar, a renowned bird watcher, who recently came to the AP State Forest Academy in Rajahmundry, he said that there is a need to protect such small bird habitats. When asked about the arrangements to be made to attract and protect birds in such habitats, Rajasekhar said that trees should not be removed, adding that trees are enough and no further arrangements are required.





At present, plans are afoot for taking up development programmes in the vacant space on the premises of RTC garage and depot. Some people are expressed concern that if the few remaining trees are also removed as part of these development works, the stork habitat will be damaged, thus making the birds to search for another habitat. RTC depot manager SK Shabnam said that no proposal to remove big trees in the depot premises is under consideration. Locals want the forest officials to put up a hoarding at the RTC complex to create awareness among people about stork conservation. Although egrets are not on the endangered species list, they say there is a need to protect the birds' habitat.



