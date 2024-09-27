  • Menu
Businessman K Ravisankar joins Jana Sena

Businessman K Ravisankar joins Jana Sena
Ongole: Noted businessman, realtor and philanthropist from the Prakasam district, and promoter of the 'Sai Vishnu Villas Chaturvatika' at Chadalawada...

Ongole: Noted businessman, realtor and philanthropist from the Prakasam district, and promoter of the ‘Sai Vishnu Villas Chaturvatika’ at Chadalawada Kandi Ravisankar joined the Jana Sena Party along with senior politicians like Kilaru Rosaiah, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Samineni Udayabhanu at a programme held at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ravisankar expressed his happiness over joining the Jana Sena party and thanked their president Pawan Kalyan for the opportunity. Ravisankar, who served as a leader in the Youth Congress about four decades ago, said that he is not new to politics as several of his friends and his relatives are active in politics. Ravisankar said that he would do his work with sincerity, dedication, and determination, and achieve the target successfully. He said that he is content being a follower of Pawan Kalyan and has no ambitions but to work with him.

