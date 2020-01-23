Buzz: CM Jagan seems to be heading to repeal of Legislative Council

After the legislative council chairman recommending the three capital to the select committee after a day-long drama on Wednesday, the rumours over the abolition of the council is doing rounds in all political circles. The discussion going on in the assembly about the necessity of the council on Thursday, the government seems to have to send out the clear indication of the repeal of the legislative council.

Following the question raised by the govt whip over the developments in the council, the finance minister has stared discussion and told the house about the events happened in the upper house. The other ministers also requesting the house to hold a debate on the council.

On the other hand, as there is no scope for the YSRCP to achieve the required majority in the council for next two years, the government headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy have the compulsion to abolish the legislative council to avoid the same situations in future.

It remains to be seen will the legislative council be abolished.