BVCITS holds hackathon

Amalapuram: A four-day ‘ENERGIZE-2K25’ hackathon, organised by the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Bonam Venkata Chalamayya Institute of Technology & Science (BVCITS), concluded successfully on Thursday.

The event, held from September 15 to 18, focused on ‘Machine Learning using Python’. Vidya Sagar, Managing Director, and Nagendra, a Data Science Engineer, served as resource persons. They provided participants with valuable insights into the practical aspects of machine learning, allowing students to learn about new and emerging technologies.

During the valedictory ceremony, the college Principal Dr JVG Ramarao addressed the students, stating that active participation in such hackathons helps them develop skills that are essential for industry requirements.

Department head Rajagopal, Administrative Officer Krishna Rao, and members of the college management participated.

Faculty coordinator K Durgadevi was commended for successfully organising the programme.

The college management expressed their hope that students would continue to acquire new technical knowledge beyond their regular curriculumto secure good career opportunities.