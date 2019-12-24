Cabinet meeting in Visakhapatnam on December 27, is Jagan provocating TDP

The Cabinet chaired by AP CM YS Jagan will meet on the 27th of this month to discuss the recommendations made by the GN Rao Committee on Capital and State Development. However, holding a Cabinet meeting in Vishakhapatnam seems to be part of the strategy. The report of the GN Rao Committee was in line with the announcement by Jagan in Legislative Assembly on the last day of the Assembly's Winter Session.

The committee submitted its report on the 20th of this month and it will be discussed in a cabinet meeting on the 27th. As per the recommendation of the GN Rao committee Visakhpatnam as the executive capital, the legislative capital in Amaravati and the judicial capital in Kurnool. If the recommendations of the Cabinet are approved, then the Legislative Assembly will convene and decide on capital. GN Rao Committee has recommended the setting up of four Regional Commissions in AP. Accordingly, the north Andhra Regional Commissionerate can also be set up. It is expected that a cabinet meeting will be held in Vizag with the intention of bringing good news to all three districts. The Cabinet meeting in Vishakhapatnam will naturally generate positive feedback from the public. This seems to be the strategy of Jagan to dilute TDP protest.