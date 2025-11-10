Cabinet nod likely for 1L cr investments today

Amaravati: The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, will meet at the Secretariat on Monday to deliberate on key policy and economic issues, including approvals for major investments, district reorganisation and cyclone rehabilitation measures.

A central item on the agenda will be the two-day CII Partnership Summit, scheduled for November 14–15 in Visakhapatnam, where global and domestic industry leaders are expected to participate. The Cabinet is likely to approve investment proposals valued at around Rs 1 lakh crore, marking one of the state’s most significant industrial push initiatives in recent years. These industrial proposals were approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) recently.

The Chief Minister has already directed ministers and senior officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the summit, which aims to position Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam as a premier investment hub. The Cabinet will review updates on infrastructure, logistics, and hospitality readiness ahead of the event. HRD & IT Minister Nara Lokesh recently revealed that the two-day summit would attract investments to the tune of around Rs 10 lakh crore.

In addition, the Cabinet may approve land allocations to various institutions to support industrial and educational development.

Another major agenda item will be a discussion on damage assessment and relief measures following Cyclone Montha, which caused widespread devastation across coastal districts. The Cabinet is expected to approve compensation packages and restoration funding to support affected communities.

The government is also set to approve a Rs 7,500 crore loan for the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) from National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), a development finance institution, to expedite infrastructure projects in Amaravati.

On the administrative front, the Cabinet is expected to take a final decision on district reorganisation, based on the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee which met recently. The district reorganization plan, an election promise of the NDA government, includes the creation of new districts and revenue divisions to streamline governance and improve administrative efficiency.