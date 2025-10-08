Calf born through IVF in Krishna district

Machilipatnam: In a remarkable achievement for the Animal Husbandry department, a calf was born through the In vitro fertilisation (IVF) method in Chinamuttevi village of Movva mandal in Krishna district. The calf belongs to Jonnalagadda Hanuma Kumar, marking a milestone in cattle breeding technology and the male calf birth happened on Monday.

Krishna District Animal Husbandry Officer N China Narasimhulu said that under the guidance of Principal Scientist Dr M Muththarao, veterinarians Dr T Srimannarayana and Dr NR Srikanth of the Animal Husbandry Development Institute collected unfertilised egg cells from high-yield Gir and Ongole breed cows at the Embryology Laboratory, Animal Research Station, Lam Farm, Guntur. These egg cells were then fertilised with high-quality bull semen through the IVF method.

The fertilised embryos were cultured in the laboratory for seven days using advanced scientific techniques and preserved in liquid nitrogen. On the seventh day, the embryo was implanted into the womb of a recipient cow by Bhatlapenumarru Veterinary Officer B Vijay Kumar. After a nine-month gestation period, a healthy male calf was born on Monday.

Upon learning about the male calf birth through IVF method, Krishna district collector DK Balaji expressed happiness over the scientific success and congratulated the Animal Husbandry Department officials, calling it a matter of great pride for the district. He appreciated the technical expertise of the officials and enquired about the IVF process in detail.

Officials added that preparations are underway to supply sex-determined embryos at the field level soon, enabling the production of female calves through IVF Embryo Transfer (IVFET), which would help boost milk production and strengthen the cattle population in the district.