Call 104 to get admitted to hospital says collector Vivek Yadav

Guntur : District collector Vivek Yadav said that the district officials have taken steps to admit the Covid-19 patients who call 104.

State Covid Command Centre chairman KS Jawahar Reddy, principal secretary health Aneel Kumar Singhal, family welfare commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar conducted videoconference from APICC Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Friday.

Vivek Yadav participated in the videoconference from collectorate in Guntur city. Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Yadav said audit teams visited the hospitals and discharged the patients recovered from the hospitals.

He said that they will use another 300 beds for Covid-19 patients in the GGH in Guntur city. Joint collectors P Prasanti, K Sridhar Reddy participated in the videoconference.