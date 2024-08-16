Call by Kandula Durgesh to follow in freedom fighters’ path

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh attended the 78th Independence Day celebrations as the chief guest held at the Arts College Grounds here on Thursday. District collector P Prasanti, SP D Narasimha Kishore, and other officials welcomed him.

Minister Durgesh received police guard of honour after hoisting the National Flag.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the coalition government is making strides toward a developed Andhra Pradesh.

He highlighted the government’s initiative to allocate funds for celebrating Independence Day in villages, with minor and major panchayats receiving `10,000 and `20,000, respectively to evoke the spirit of the freedom struggle.

The government is committed to fulfil the promises made during the elections, including the implementation of the ‘Super Six’ schemes for eligible beneficiaries.

He said that Anna Canteens aimed to provide food for poor, were launched across the state on Thursday.

Durgesh also explained plans to develop Rajamahendravaram as a major tourist destination, including preparations for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, and efforts to promote eco-tourism and develop Kadiyam nurseries as a unique tourist attraction.

Tableaux showcasing the achievements of various departments were displayed during the event. The Agriculture Department won the first prize, RUDA secured the second prize, and the Medical and Health Department received the third prize. Other departments, including DRDA MEPMA, Horticulture, School Education, DWMA, RWS, and Animal Husbandry, also participated.

Students from TRIPS, Akshara Sri, and Social Welfare Gurukul School were awarded for their performances.

AR DSP TVRK Kumar, who served as the Independence Day parade commander, received a special award. N Neelima Yadav, the commander of the women’s police contingent, won the first prize for the best parade performance.

Several officials were recognised for their outstanding service during the Independence Day celebrations.