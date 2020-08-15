Call for united fight to save democracy in Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said that opposition parties and people's organisations should come together to protect democracy in the state.



He was here to console a Dalit youth Vara Prasad whose was tonsured by Sitanagaram police in July and a Dalit girl who was gang raped.

Participating in a dharna in this connection at Gokavaram bus station here on Friday, Ramakrishna said protest programme for protecting of democracy would begin at Vijayawada on August 17.

He said a sadistic rule was going on in the state with increasing attacks on Dalits since the YSRCP government came to power in the state. The cases of Dr Anitha Rani and Dr Sudhakar were glaring examples for the attacks on Dalits, he said.

"Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy shattered the hopes of people with his anti-people policies. The tonsuring incident in Sitanagaram police station is a blot on the government, of which it should be ashamed," the CPI leader remarked.

He noted that though President of India responded promptly to the letter by tonsure victim for justice, there has been no response from the state government.

Ramakrishna demanded the arrest of persons who were responsible for the incident and release of call data of police officials concerned. CPI leader R Venkaiah, Rafi, TDP leaders K Kumar and others were present.



