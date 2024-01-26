Call to exercise franchise to elect good leaders

Kurnool/Nandyal: The district Collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal Dr G Srijana and Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon respectively, said that those, who have attained the age of 18 years, should enroll as voters. ‘Vote is the only mighty weapon in the democracy. Elect your future leader after choosing and voting a good person,’ the Collectors said after addressing the 14th National Voters’ Day programme organised in their respective offices on Thursday.

Nandyal district Collector Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon speaking at the programme held at YSR Centenary Hall said that everyone should use their valuable vote in a righteous manner to choose an able leader. He said that the district administration will take stringent measures to ensure the voting process is conducted in peacefully and transparently. He gave a few suggestions to ensure 84 poll percentage in the ensuing general election.

Earlier, Collector Dr Manazir Jeelani along with Joint Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy, flagged off a rally and administered a pledge for the people near Bommala Satram.

Kurnool district Collector Dr G Srijana said youths after completing 18 years must enroll themselves as voters and also they should educate others about the importance of the vote. She said that poll percentage is registering very low in urban areas compared to rural areas. Youth should create awareness among the public about casting their vote and ensure that poll percentage will be high. It is the prime responsibility of every person to use their votes, she stated.

Along with district officials, the Collector has flagged off a rally from the Collectorate. Later, she administered a pledge by all present on the occasion.