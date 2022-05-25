Call to make Samajika Nyayabheri a success

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini urged the party leaders to make 'Samajika Nyayabheri' public meeting to be held in Narasaraopet on May 28 a grand success.

She addressed the party activists meeting held at a Kalyana Mandapam in Chilakaluripet on Tuesday. Speaking on this occasion, she criticised that the TDP government used SC, ST, BC and Minorities as vote bank and later neglected them.

She recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had implemented welfare schemes for them since he took over charge as CM. She remembered that the YSRCP government had given four Rajya Sabha seats to BCs, quoting herself as an example.

The Minister said though she was elected to the State Legislative Assembly first time and belonging to BC, she got berth in the State Cabinet. She remembered that Chilakaluripet municipal chairperson post was given to the minorities.

Later, she released Samajika Nyaya Bheri poster.