Call to participate in canal cleansing programme

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said that they are organising awareness programmes among the citizens against dumping of waste into canals. Due to the continuous dumping of waste by the city people in canals, the canal water, which is used for agricultural and drinking purposes by the villagers, is being contaminated, he added.

The Commissioner reviewed canal cleaning issue on Thursday at VMC here. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner called upon the citizens to participate in this mission with the responsibility to make the canals in the city clean and protect many lives dwelling downstream.

As part of rejuvenation and beautification of Krishna and Godavari canals programme initiated by the AP government, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is intended to launch the campaign from October 2, mainly aimed to spread awareness.

The people residing near the canal sides need to be educated about the ill outcomes caused due to the dump of plastic, liquid, residential and commercial wastes in the canal. The VMC is working tirelessly to restrain dumping by fencing the canal bridges and by putting up information signboards.

The true change is possible only when every citizen owns their surroundings and acts accordingly, the Commissioner stated. The Municipal Corporation is also ready to provide bins to dump flower waste, he added.