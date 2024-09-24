Call to participate in Swarnandhra @ 2047 mission

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya has called upon the public to participate in the preparation of the vision document for the Swarnandhra @ 2047 mission by sharing their ideas and suggestions by opening the web link or scanning the QR Code available on the publicity material.

The Swarnandhra @ 2047 vision document is a comprehensive plan aimed at transforming Andhra Pradesh into a major growth centre for India by 2047. The document focuses on economic and social development while emphasizing environmental sustainability. The government is preparing to unveil this document on November 1st, and collector Ansariya urged everyone to be a part of this grand initiative.

She encouraged citizens to scan the QR code available on the publicity material with their smart phone, or open the web link http://swarnandhra.ap.gov.in/suggestions, and provide their feedback by October 5th.

Collector outlined key focus areas of the vision document, including transforming the state into a powerhouse for high-value agriculture and food processing, developing a sustainable economy with stable growth, implementing sustainable governance and digital super-governance, adopting climate-prioritised development policies, providing accessible healthcare through technology, and enhancing skill development.