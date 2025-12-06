Call to receive petitions with a smile

Nuzvid: Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy received petitions from the public through the PGRS (Praja Darbar) platform at his Nuzvid Camp Office on Friday evening and resolved some problems on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that there was overwhelming response to the programme and a large number of people attended and submitted petitions. He said that some problems were resolved immediately and the remaining petitions were directed to be resolved in a timely manner. He said that if any problem raisedby the people is received with a smile, half of the problem is resolved. He said that only when quality solutions are provided after careful consideration with patience and tolerance, public representatives and officials gain a good name.

He said that it has been observed that people are suffering from many long-term problems and that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered to organise Praja Darbar. He said that the people brought to his attention many problems, including land, revenue, civil, forest, electricity and other issues and that he has been arranging Praja Darbar platforms regularly and is providing solutions to the problems of the people. Officials from various departments, coalition leaders, petitioners, their family members, and others participated in this programme.