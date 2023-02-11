Call to restore Motupalli's past glory

Ongole: Retired Supreme Court judge Jasti Chelameswar released a book 'Manam Marachina Motupalli' brought out by Motupalli Heritage Society on the premises of the Veerabhadra temple in Motupalli village of Chinaganjam mandal in Bapatla district on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Justice (retired) Chelameswar explained the glory of Motupalli, as an international port town in medieval history from the Satavahanas to the Qutub Shahi periods. He said the trade flourished during the rule of the Kakatiya, Reddi and Vijayanagara dynasties as attested by the archaeological, literary and epigraphical evidence. He said the Kakatiya Ganapatideva's abhayasasana gave lot of benefits to seaborne traders, and they were renewed in the subsequent periods of the Anapotareddy and Devaraya periods to encourage trade. He advised the state government and local bodies to revive the glory of Motupally and asked the public to do their part in upkeeping the spirit.

The other speakers, Ajovibho Foundation founder Prof Appajosyula Satyanarayana, former principal of Bandla Bapaiah Degree College Dr Satram Malleswara Rao, editor of the book Dr K Ramachandra Reddy gave the details on the visit of Marco Polo, an Italian traveler, and Avachi Tippayachetty, a Tamil merchant who transacted business with many foreign countries from this port as his base. The site yielded Roman, and China coins and pot shreds, and a good number of Chola bronzes in the excavations conducted in the 1970s, they said.

The president of Motupalli Heritage Society Ronda Dasaratha Ramireddy said they are wishing the government to repair the Veerabhadra and Kodanda Rama temples, establish a museum with the historical idols lying scattered in the nearby places, bring back the Veerabhadra idol in the Archeological Department to its native temple and offer puja, etc.,

The Devanga Corporation chairman Beeraka Surendra, society members Prudhivi Raju, Balaji, prominent NATS member Kolli Venkataramana, P Srinivasa Rao, Koduru Veerabhadrudu, Nangu Ramireddy other dignitaries from nearby villages also participated in the programme.