Call to set up YSRCP panels on priority

Guntur: YSR Congress Party State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has directed all regional coordinators and district party presidents to treat the formation of party committees as a top priority and take it up in a focused, mission-mode manner.

Addressing a zoom conference on Sunday, he said the committee appointment process must be carried out like a special drive and completed by the first week of February, as instructed by party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He emphasised that the exercise should not be treated as a formality but carried out in a constructive and systematic manner, with special attention to accuracy in data profiling.

Proper data profiling, he said, would strengthen coordination with the party central office and enable direct communication with nearly 15-lakh YSRCP cadre in the future.

He informed that digital managers are already in place for every constituency and orientation programmes are being conducted to guide leaders on the committee formation process. Pilot projects have already been successfully completed at the micro level in constituencies such as Kadapa Parliament, Vemuru, Punganur and Madakasira. Sajjala stated that strong and well-organised committees at all levels would make the party electorally strong and capable of effectively executing any programme.