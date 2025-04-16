Call to strive for more case resolutions in Lok Adalat

Ongole: In observance of Fire Safety Week 2025, the Disaster Response and Fire Services department conducted a series of awareness programmes, beginning at the APSRTC Bus Depot here on Tuesday. The Fire Services Department staff officials conducted a drive, in which the RTC Depot staff members received practical training on effectively responding to oil-related fire emergencies.

The officials emphasised the importance of maintaining fire safety equipment in buses. Later, they distributed the informational pamphlets to passengers within the bus station compound. Depot Manager D Srinivasu, Garage In-charge S Vijaya, and other staff members attended the event. The awareness drive continued at CMR Shopping Mall, where employees and shoppers received educational materials about fire prevention and safety protocols.

The campaign then moved to the Railway Station, where the Station Master, staff, and travellers were provided pamphlets detailing precautionary measures during fire accidents. The District Disaster Response and Fire Services Officer K Srikanth Reddy and Assistant District Fire Officer V Srinivasulu Reddy, along with personnel from the Ongole Fire Station participated in the programmes.