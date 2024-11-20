Call to strive hard to control TB

Vijayawada: Exhorting everyone to strive hard to control TB, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and director of NHM Vakati Karuna inaugurated the two-day workshop for the officials of leprosy and AIDS and TB prevention programme jointly organised by the State TB department and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Vakati Karuna said that TB is a curable disease and every officer should prepare a plan of action for their respective districts. She advised the officers to take the services of the TB survivors treating them as TB champions. She underlined the importance of counselling to the patients to prepare them to use the medicines for the necessary length of time for complete cure.

The state government had already set up Trunat and CBNAAT machines in advance in the 780 laboratories throughout the state which is good for the patients.

State TB Control Officer Dr T Ramesh suggested the officers to conduct tests to the suspected TB patients across all the districts and provide necessary medicines.