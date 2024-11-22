Call to take preventive measures to check cybercrimes

Eluru: District Superintendent of Police K Pratap Shiva Kishore conducted an awareness programme for bank officials on security and cybercrime in banks with various bank officials at the conference hall of Eluru Police Headquarters here on Thursday.

He explained that the cyber criminals commit cybercrimes in other states and make transactions to bank accounts in our states. The district SP asked the officials whether the bank officials were aware of any such scenes where the bank accounts of the persons involved in cybercrimes had been frozen. All bank officials should also take steps to open bank accounts after knowing the details of those coming to open the bank account.

He said the police would also provide assistance in creating awareness among the public about cybercrimes. Posters designed by the police for cybercrime awareness should be displayed to the public. Security measures should be strictly taken at ATM centres to monitor whether CCTVs are working or not. Banks should hire security guards and should keep vigil on the movements of suspicious persons. Regular checks should be conducted to see if the alarm systems are working in the banks, he said.