Campus placement drive held in PVKK college

Anantapur: Sri Sai Raksha Enterprises (SSRE), waterproofing services company based in Hyderabad, organised campus placement drive for the final year civil engineering students at PVKK Institute of Technology, Anantapur campus, in association with SKICE, Hyderabad.

Focusing on quality management and better service to clients in the construction sector, the company offered an annual salary package of Rs 3 lakh to the selected students through technical round and HR interview.

Three students - E Shaukat Ali, K Balaji and K Vishwas - were selected and they will be appointed as Quality Control Engineers in their company’s Hyderabad branch.

College chairman Dr Palle Kishore, Principal Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu, Management Representative K Srikanth Reddy, Institution Manager Suman Reddy, AO Dr Manohar Reddy, Head of Civil Department Rajesh, and Faculty Fayyaz congratulated the selected students.