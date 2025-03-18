Canara Bank donates computers to DRDA office

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V suggested that the computers provided by Canara Bank under its CSR activities, should be utilised properly.

On Monday, Canara Bank officials handed over three computer systems and one printer to Anantapur DRDA office under its CSR activities at the district Collector’s chamber at Anantapur Collectorate, which the Collector handed over to the DRDA PD.

LDM Narsinga Rao and DRDA PD Eswaraiah said the DRDA office needed computers, and Canara Bank handed over computer systems and printer worth Rs 2 lakh.

DRO A Malola, Canara Bank Tirupati Circle General Manager Panduranga Mithanthaya, AGM Lawrence, Anantapur RO Senior Manager BV Manu and others were present.