  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Canara Bank donates computers to DRDA office

Canara Bank donates computers to DRDA office
x
Highlights

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V suggested that the computers provided by Canara Bank under its CSR activities, should be utilised...

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V suggested that the computers provided by Canara Bank under its CSR activities, should be utilised properly.

On Monday, Canara Bank officials handed over three computer systems and one printer to Anantapur DRDA office under its CSR activities at the district Collector’s chamber at Anantapur Collectorate, which the Collector handed over to the DRDA PD.

LDM Narsinga Rao and DRDA PD Eswaraiah said the DRDA office needed computers, and Canara Bank handed over computer systems and printer worth Rs 2 lakh.

DRO A Malola, Canara Bank Tirupati Circle General Manager Panduranga Mithanthaya, AGM Lawrence, Anantapur RO Senior Manager BV Manu and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick