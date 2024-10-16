Canara Bank holds awareness camp on 10 rupee coins

Kurnool: Following the directions of the Reserve Bank of India, Canara Bank conducted an awareness programme here explaining the validity of ten rupee coin.

Canara Bank, Balaji Nagar branch manager informed that ten rupee coins are legal and people can use ten rupee coins in cash transactions.

On the occasion, the managers of all branches of Canara Bank in Kurnool town have created awareness among the shop owners in the town by giving ten rupee coins along with the Reserve Bank guidelines. Manager of Balaji Nagar branch said that ten rupee coins are accepted by all the shops and banks.