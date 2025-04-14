  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Cancellation and diversion of trains

Cancellation and diversion of trains
x
Highlights

Owing to traffic blocks in the pre-non-interlock & non-interlock works that will continue till April 23 at Meramandali station, some of the trains remain cancelled. The trains were cancelled in connection with commissioning of the 3rd/4th line between Meramandali-Hondol Road in Khurda Road division.

Visakhapatnam: Owing to traffic blocks in the pre-non-interlock & non-interlock works that will continue till April 23 at Meramandali station, some of the trains remain cancelled. The trains were cancelled in connection with commissioning of the 3rd/4th line between Meramandali-Hondol Road in Khurda Road division.

As part of it, Rourkela Gunupur Rajya Rani Express (18117) leaving Rourkela from April 14 to 22 will be cancelled.

In return, Gunupur-Rourkela Rajya Rani Express (18118) leaving Gunupur from April 15 to 23 will be cancelled.

Visakhapatnam- Amritsar Hirakud Express (20807) leaving Visakhapatnam on April 18, 19 and 22 will run in a diverted route via Vizianagaram, Titlagarh, Balangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda Road.

Amritsar- Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express (20808) leaving Visakhapatnam on April 16, 19, 20 will run in diverted route via Jharsuguda Road, Sambalpur, Balangir, Titlagarh, Vizianagaram.

Further, Bhubaneswar-LTT- Bhubaneswar Express (12880/12879), Puri - LTT- Puri (22866/22865), Lalgarh- Puri express-Lalgarh express trains (20472/20471), Puri-Ajmer-Puri (20823/20824), Surat- Puri- Surat Express (22828/ 22827), Puri-Ahmedabad- Puri Express trains (20861/20862) will also run in a diverted route via Titlagarh, Vizianagaram on their nominated days during the above period. People are requested to make note of the changes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick