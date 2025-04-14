Live
Cancellation and diversion of trains
Owing to traffic blocks in the pre-non-interlock & non-interlock works that will continue till April 23 at Meramandali station, some of the trains remain cancelled. The trains were cancelled in connection with commissioning of the 3rd/4th line between Meramandali-Hondol Road in Khurda Road division.
As part of it, Rourkela Gunupur Rajya Rani Express (18117) leaving Rourkela from April 14 to 22 will be cancelled.
In return, Gunupur-Rourkela Rajya Rani Express (18118) leaving Gunupur from April 15 to 23 will be cancelled.
Visakhapatnam- Amritsar Hirakud Express (20807) leaving Visakhapatnam on April 18, 19 and 22 will run in a diverted route via Vizianagaram, Titlagarh, Balangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda Road.
Amritsar- Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express (20808) leaving Visakhapatnam on April 16, 19, 20 will run in diverted route via Jharsuguda Road, Sambalpur, Balangir, Titlagarh, Vizianagaram.
Further, Bhubaneswar-LTT- Bhubaneswar Express (12880/12879), Puri - LTT- Puri (22866/22865), Lalgarh- Puri express-Lalgarh express trains (20472/20471), Puri-Ajmer-Puri (20823/20824), Surat- Puri- Surat Express (22828/ 22827), Puri-Ahmedabad- Puri Express trains (20861/20862) will also run in a diverted route via Titlagarh, Vizianagaram on their nominated days during the above period. People are requested to make note of the changes.