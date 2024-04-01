  • Menu
Cancellation of VIP break darshan on April 2

Highlights

In view of Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam in Srivari Temple on Tuesday in connection with Telugu Ugadi on April 9, TTD has cancelled VIP break on April 2.

Tirumala: In view of Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam in Srivari Temple on Tuesday in connection with Telugu Ugadi on April 9, TTD has cancelled VIP break on April 2.

TTD appealed to the devotees to note this and co-operate with TTD.

