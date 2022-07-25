Cancer screening camps help combat disease, says Dy CM K Narayana Swamy

Padirikuppam (Chittoor District): Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that SVIMS has been conducting cancer screening camps in a big way to combat the cancer disease affecting women.

In this direction, it has organised 95 screening camps so far through its Pink Bus initiative. He inaugurated the 95th camp at Padirikuppam of Karvetinagaram mandal in Chittoor district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana Swamy said, through its initiative, SVIMS has been conducting cancer diagnostic tests free of cost which are costly for the women even mostly in rural areas. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving top priority to health and education sectors and SVIMS has been contributing its might towards that direction. The camps were being held at various places in the district. He congratulated the SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma and other faculty for their initiative.

Dr Vengamma said that with the help of the Deputy Chief Minister and other local leaders, they were able to hold the camp at the ZP High School in Padirikuppam village. Through 95 camps so far 9,500 women have undergone free screening tests which cost Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per person. Normally women are more prone to three types of cancers – breast, cervix and oral, she said.

Every woman after crossing 40 years of age should undergo cancer screening once in a year and keep a tab on their health. They should be aware of personal hygiene and maintain it. If diagnosed early, cancer can be treated completely. SVIMS has been providing cancer treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme. Patients have been getting treatment in various methods in medical, surgical and radiation oncology wings.

During the camp, women have undergone oral screening tests, mammography and ultrasound scanning tests. Chittoor district medical and health officer Dr Ramnarayan Reddy, Immunisation officer Dr P Ravi Raju and others took part.