Capacity Building Programme on IPR held in Autonomous College

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The International Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and the Department of Botany of Government Autonomous College, Rajahmundry in collaboration with EEVA Patent Services (Eeva IP & IT Services PA. Limited) have organized a One Day Capacity Building Programme on Intellectual Property Rights for the Teaching Staff of the college on Saturday.

Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao, Principal has stressed the need for the awareness of Intellectual Property Rights to the academia to secure and safeguard their inventions and innovations. He further marked that this programme is an initiative by the college to stimulate and promote research and innovation.

Srinivas Maddipati, Managing Director, EEVA Patent Services acted as Resource Person for this programme. He described IPR, and filing patent applications. He created awareness among the participants on Copyrights and Trademarks.

Teaching faculty of the college who participated in the programme gained comprehensive knowledge about Intellectual Property Rights and Processes. The college has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with EEVA Patent Services for conducting various activities to create awareness of Intellectual Property Rights.