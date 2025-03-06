  • Menu
Capital Amaravati will be developed, asserts Ravindra

Says people taught a lesson to YSRCP for its ‘three capitals’ game

Guntur : Minister for prohibition, excise and mines Kollu Ravindra made it clear that the coalition government in the state was committed to develop the state capital Amaravati. He said the gov-ernment will develop Amaravati as the ‘people’s capital’.

Giving reply to a question raised by YSRCP member V Ravindra Reddy in Legislative Council on Wednesday, he said that voters had taught a lesson to the YSRCP government’s decision on three capitals in three regions.

“The coalition government will respect the feelings, sentiments of the people and develop the state capital Amaravati. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had experience of developing Hyderabad city. Similarly, he will develop the state capital Amaravati. Coalition government prepared Vision-2047 for the development of the state,” he said.

He urged the YSRCP leaders to speak on Vision-2047 document.

