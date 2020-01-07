Capital row: High Power Committee to meet today at CRDA office in Vijayawada

The High Power Committee, which was constituted to examine the recommendations made by GN Rao and BCG committees is scheduled to hold its first meeting today at CRDA office in Vijayawada. Chaired by chief secretary Neelam Sawhney, the group of minister would discuss the capital issue ahead of a cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday.

Ever since the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's announcement about floating of three capitals in the state with Executive at Visakhapatnam, Judiciary at Kurnool and Assembly at Amaravati respectively, there has been severe uproar as from farmers who have given their lands for Amaravati. With the Boston committee report recommending the need of decentralisation of administration, the protest in 29 villages of Amaravati is intensified.

Besides, irrespective of the committee's reports, the YSRCP government is going ahead with a jet speed to nake the Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital. The officials have reportedly identified the building for the secretariat in Visakhapatnam

However, the government is likely to hold a separate assembly session to discuss the recommendations of the High Power committee before the announcement of the new capital. Let's wait how this turmoil ends in coming days,