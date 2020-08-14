Car catches fire on a National Highway in Visakhapatnam, no casualties reported

Visakhapatnam: A major mishap was averted when a car caught fire near Uravasi road on National high way allegedly due to short-circuit in Visakhapatnam on Friday. However no causalities has been reported, as the driver and passengers of a family in the car, got down immediately after noticing the flames and smoke. The locals who were in panic informed fire station and the firefighters plunged in and doused the flames.

The locals said that the fire in the car did not spread due to heavy rain while Kancharapalem police have cracked down on severe traffic disruption due to the accident.

It has become alarming for the people of Visakhapatnam as the series of fire accidents being reported from last couple of months. However, the latest car accident was a minor one but these accidents we're creating panic moreover at the time of Visakhapatnam heading to be made executive capital officially.