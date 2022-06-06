Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation technique saves lives

Vijayawada (NTR District): Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency first aid technique and it would save the lives of the heart patents when they suffer cardiac problems, said noted cardiologist Dr G Varun.

He said every disease has some emergency techniques to save the lives of people and people should be aware of basic first aid techniques. Dr Varun participated in the awareness programme conducted on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation organized by Rotary Club of Midtown, Vijayawada in a hotel on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering he said the first aid can save the lives of the people when blood pumping comes down and oxygen supply decreases to heart and brain. He said CPR technique can be used when a person becomes unconscious and oxygen supply can be increased gradually.

Rotary Club of Mid-town president Y Parthasarathi presided over the awareness programme.