Career awareness seminar held
Highlights
Tirupati: A branch of Edify Educational Group has organised career awareness seminar at Sanskriti Junior College here on Sunday, in which second-year Intermediate students participated. Organized by Kautilya Institution, the seminar aimed to guide students on career planning and life skills.
P Praneeth, Director of Edify Institutions, emphasised the importance of curiosity, humility, and goal clarity.
Sridhar, Director of Kautilya Institution, inspired students with real-life success stories and urged them to avoid distractions, stay focused, and value their time.
Senior Manager NS Reddy highlighted diverse career opportunities beyond engineering, including law, management, and science through CLAT, IPMAT, CUET, and IISER.
