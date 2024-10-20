Case-counter politics begin in Srikakulam

Srikakulam : Politics surrounding case and counter-case have commenced in Srikakulam following illegal sand mining activities and the transportation of sand from the Dusi reach of the Nagavali river in the Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency.

Reports indicated that illegal sand mining was rampant at this location. Sanapala Suresh, a resident of Guttavalli village in the Burja mandal of Amadalavalasa filed a complaint with the Joint Collector (JC) regarding this issue.

The Hans India published articles about the situation on September 29 and October 7, 2024 regarding the issue. In response to these reports and Suresh’s complaint, the JC instructed the relevant officials to take necessary action. Consequently, officials seized illegally stored sand from three locations in Srikakulam rural. The seizure of the sand upset the followers of the NDA alliance leaders in the Amadalavalasa segment. While Suresh was inspecting the sand piles with reporters, tensions escalated. He then drove away at high speed, resulting in injuries to four individuals who were supporters of the NDA.

In retaliation, these individuals attacked Suresh, who subsequently arrived at the II Town police station in Srikakulam city seeking help over his injuries.

Based on Suresh’s complaint, the police registered a case against four persons, while the Srikakulam rural police filed a case against Suresh following a complaint from the accused.

These events have led to a complicated situation of mutual accusations, igniting political tensions in Srikakulam. Officials are now expressing concerns about potential pressure in this unfolding backdrop.