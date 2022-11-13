  • Menu
Caste census paves way for inclusive development

Chairman of Telangana BC Commission Dr. Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao speaking at the programme in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

Visakhapatnam: Caste census holds the key to identify the exact percentage of total population and also analytically informs their representation in spheres of education, employment, social status and politics, said Chairman of Telangana BC Commission Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao.

OBC Railway Employees Federation, Telangana Ayyaraka Sangam, AP Ayyaraka Sankshema Sangam and All India Ayyaraka Sankshema Sangam jointly organised a conference here on Sunday on the importance of BC caste census.

Attending as chief guest, Krishna Mohan Rao said it is the responsibility of the Union government to undertake such caste census as a part of 2021 population census. He said the OBC Parliamentary Standing Committee recommended caste census, but it was ignored by the Central government. It also failed to appoint the chairman and members for the Statutory NCBC (National Commission for Backward Classes) so far, he added. During the programme, leaders and representatives of various associations felicitated Krishna Mohan Rao.

